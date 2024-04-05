Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.02.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
