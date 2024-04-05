Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CL King started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.22.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.56. 6,676,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,903. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $397,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $901,822.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $397,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,822.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $26,336,559 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

