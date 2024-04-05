Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.04.

DT opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 535.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Dynatrace by 861.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

