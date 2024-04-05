Neil Manser Purchases 78 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($188.00).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Manser acquired 93 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($189.13).

On Monday, January 29th, Neil Manser acquired 87 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,918 ($124.50).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.01). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.41.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

DLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

