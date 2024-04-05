Neo (NEO) Price Hits $15.52 on Major Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $41.50 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $15.52 or 0.00022959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

