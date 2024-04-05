Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Down 1.5%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.94. 75,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

