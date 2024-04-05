Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $765.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $635.22 and last traded at $635.17. 940,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,373,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.14.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

