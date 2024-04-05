New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NGD stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

