New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 9,183,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,785,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

