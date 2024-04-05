New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 1.6%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,745,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,177,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 35,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.