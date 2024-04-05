Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.72. 13,332,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 13,465,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.