Newmont Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEM)

NYSE:NEM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 12,997,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,465,722. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,770.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,944,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

