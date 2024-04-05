NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $89.07 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.