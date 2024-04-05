Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

BP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,338,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

