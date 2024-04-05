Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.26. The company had a trading volume of 518,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,664. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.02. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

