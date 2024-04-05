Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,220.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 427,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.80. 2,201,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,979. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.55.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

