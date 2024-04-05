Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,584,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 94,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

GILD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,770. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.