Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,126. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $78.65 and a one year high of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

