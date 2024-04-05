Nilsine Partners LLC Has $781,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $294.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,023. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.40. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $295.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

