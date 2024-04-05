Nilsine Partners LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.69. 1,018,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

