Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.
AT&T Stock Performance
T traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,047,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,375,559. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
