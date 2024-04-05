Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

