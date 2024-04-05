Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $229.98. The stock had a trading volume of 442,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.53.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

