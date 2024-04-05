Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 9,068,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,630,973. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

