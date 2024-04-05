Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,609. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.99 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.