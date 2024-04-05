Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.43.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.58 on Friday, hitting $942.60. The stock had a trading volume of 172,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,276. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

