Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 298 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.47. The company had a trading volume of 537,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.25 and a 200 day moving average of $439.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

