Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 114,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $407.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is -1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James raised First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

