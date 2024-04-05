Nina Webster Buys 33,000 Shares of Dimerix Limited (ASX:DXB) Stock

Dimerix Limited (ASX:DXB – Get Free Report) insider Nina Webster acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$10,230.00 ($6,642.86).

Nina Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Nina Webster 93,750 shares of Dimerix stock.

Dimerix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

About Dimerix

Dimerix Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs. It develops DMX-200, a Phase 3 clinical trial for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis disease; DMX-200 for diabetic kidney disease; and DMX-700 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as develops proprietary receptor- HIT assay technology.

