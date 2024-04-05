Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.