Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 6.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 112,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 138,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $869.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 33.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 260.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Noah by 19.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

