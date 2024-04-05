Noble Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of ORN stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.31 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orion Group by 194.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.