Noble Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Snail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Snail Stock Performance

Shares of SNAL opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Snail has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.13% of Snail at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

See Also

