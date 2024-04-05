Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. 369,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $437,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

