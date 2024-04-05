Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.59

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 162768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$103.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

