NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 3.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.16. 349,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,466,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

