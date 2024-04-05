Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 5,000 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Novanta Stock Down 0.6 %
Novanta stock opened at $167.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
