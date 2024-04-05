Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 5,000 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Novanta stock opened at $167.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

