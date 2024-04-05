NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.38. NuScale Power shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,954,616 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

