Nuvei’s (NVEI) Peer Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Nuvei stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Nuvei by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuvei by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

