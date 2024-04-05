Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OXY stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,203. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

