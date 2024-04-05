Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 515,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 864,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

