Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.