Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Olin by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

