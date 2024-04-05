Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $71.16

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.16, but opened at $72.74. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 186,696 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

