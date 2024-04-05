OMG Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.93 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $134.49 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00024917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006088 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

