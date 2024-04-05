Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $2,517,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

