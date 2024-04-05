On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get ON alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $32.15 on Friday. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.