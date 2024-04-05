OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $55.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.54.

NYSE OMF opened at $48.63 on Monday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

