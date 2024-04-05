Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 556,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

