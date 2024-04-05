Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 652,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,559,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Open Orphan Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10. The firm has a market cap of £67.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Open Orphan

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

